Man rams deputy’s patrol car while fleeing 7-Eleven

VISTA (CNS) – A man and woman were being sought Sunday after the man allegedly rammed and disabled a deputy’s patrol car while fleeing the scene of a theft at a 7-Eleven store.

The theft happened at 2:10 p.m. and someone at the store began following the suspect who was driving a stolen car, according to Lt. William Amavisca of the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were notified of the theft and caught up to the suspect, who then rammed a deputy’s vehicle on East Vista Way, Amavisca said. The deputy’s vehicle was disabled. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene and deputies later found the car abandoned and disabled, the lieutenant said. The driver and his female passenger apparently fled the scene on foot.

A deputy recognized the man as having a felony arrest warrant, Amavisca said.