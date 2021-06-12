Man pushing shopping cart hit and killed by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man in his 20s pushing a shopping cart in the street was killed Saturday when a vehicle struck him in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood, police said.

It happened at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

A 20-year-old man driving a red Honda Civic eastbound struck the pedestrian, the officer said.

“The pedestrian sustained two broken legs, a skull fracture and internal injuries and was pronounced deceased,” Martinez said.

Traffic Division officers were handling the investigation.

