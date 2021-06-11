Man points rifle at woman before leading police on chase

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A man pointed a rifle at a woman during a dispute in Chula Vista, and a brief police chase of the man ensued before ending with his arrest in San Diego Friday, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m., the man and woman were arguing over an alleged property theft near Interstate 5 and E Street when at some point the man pointed a rifle at her but did not fire, said Chula Vista Police Department Lt. David Oyos.

The woman then fled on foot and called 9-1-1, while the male suspect drove away, the lieutenant said.

The suspect then led police on a brief chase on the I-5 before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing into the city of San Diego jurisdiction, Oyos said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., San Diego and Chula Vista officers caught the man near Commercial Street and Cesar Chavez Way, close to the Sherman Heights neighborhood, Oyos said.

The suspect — identified as 50-year-old Jerrod Mango of San Diego — was booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony evasion.

