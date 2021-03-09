Man pleads not guilty to wife’s murder after daylong South Bay standoff

An aerial view of the Chula Vista, Calif. home of John Partain during a SWAT standoff on Feb. 26, 2021. Partain pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his wife which prompted a daylong standoff at the home last month. (SkyFOX)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who allegedly killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder.

John Partain, 63, is accused in the slaying of his wife of more than 30 years, 74-year-old Billie Jean Partain. According to the criminal complaint charging Partain with murder, a hammer was used in the killing, which allegedly occurred three days before he took part in a standoff with Chula Vista police.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, Chula Vista Police Department dispatchers received a call indicating that Partain had confessed to a relative that he killed his wife, had a weapon and was suicidal, according to Lt. Miriam Foxx of the CVPD.

Officers tried to talk to Partain at his home in the 700 block of Glover Avenue but he refused to leave and would not let officers come in to check on his wife, Foxx said.

According to the lieutenant, Partain “made numerous statements that he wanted to die by ‘suicide by cop’ and repeatedly confessed to his wife’s murder.”

He was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. the following day. Billie Jean Partain was found dead inside the home, Foxx said.

Partain was taken to a hospital, then was later booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Following his arraignment Tuesday, he was ordered held on $5 million bail.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.