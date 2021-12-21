Man pleads not guilty to stabbing police dog months after stabbing another K-9

Hondo, one of the San Diego Police Department’s K-9s, was stabbed Dec. 17 after responding to a vandalism call. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of stabbing a San Diego police dog months after being released from jail for stabbing another San Diego law enforcement canine pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including animal cruelty.

Dedrick Daknell Jones, 35, was sentenced earlier this year to one year in jail for stabbing K-9 Titan on Jan. 25 after an hours-long standoff in the Midway District with San Diego police.

He pleaded guilty in May to felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting arrest, but was released the following month due to the amount of custody credits he received while jailed for the stabbing, according to SDPD.

On Friday, Jones allegedly stabbed another SDPD dog after officers responded to a vandalism call in the 3700 block of Riley Street and found Jones allegedly “swinging a knife.”

Police said Jones climbed onto a parked car at some point, then stepped down from the car and “came towards officers while still armed with a knife.”

K-9 Hondo and other “less-lethal tools” were deployed, police said, and Jones allegedly stabbed the dog at least twice before being arrested.

Titan’s injuries included the removal of six to eight inches of his colon and more than 100 stitches. Police did not specify the extent of Hondo’s injuries, but said he was treated at a San Diego veterinary hospital and was expected to survive.

Following his arraignment, Jones was ordered held on $150,000 bail.

