SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly killed a woman in a Rancho Penasquitos condominium last week pleaded not guilty Monday to murder.

Parrish Juan Chambers Jr., 43, is accused in the death of 45-year-old Nahal Connie Dadkhah, whose body was found just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a condo in the 9300 block of Twin Trails Drive.

SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said that responding officers found Dadkhah “obviously deceased” inside the condo, while Chambers was located at the residence and arrested.

Chambers was taken into custody due to signs of trauma to the victim’s upper body and the “suspicious nature” of her death, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Officers had been to the condo the previous evening on a report of a disturbance there involving Chambers, but left after being unable to make contact with him or anyone else inside, Shebloski said.

The criminal complaint filed against Chambers alleges Dadkah was killed on either June 14 or 15.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim, if any, and the motive for the alleged slaying remained unclear.

Chambers remains held without bail following his arraignment on one count of murder.

