Man pleads not guilty to murder in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly shot and killed another man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and firearm possession charges.

Bobbie Reyes, 24, is accused in the death of 27-year-old Vicente Coleman, whose body was found just before 7:30 p.m. May 19 at 400 Euclid Ave.

A bystander found Coleman’s body, with visible upper body trauma, “while walking through an undeveloped area,” San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

The criminal complaint alleges Reyes committed the killing with a handgun.

Police did not disclose what led them to identify Reyes as a suspect, nor his relationship, if any, to Coleman.

Reyes is being held without bail and is slated to return to court July 7 for a readiness conference.