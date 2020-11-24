Man pleads not guilty to murder in Gaslamp shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly shot and killed another man in the Gaslamp Quarter pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Rueben David Velazquez, 27, is accused in the Nov. 12 shooting of Angel Maravilla, who was shot at around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and E Street.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said the initial investigation into the shooting showed that Maravilla and an unidentified companion “were involved in an altercation with a third man” — later identified as Velazquez — who at some point allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Maravilla.

A suspected motive for the shooting was not disclosed, nor if there was any relationship between Velazquez and the 22-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Velazquez was arrested three days later, with surveillance footage from several businesses in the area aiding in the suspect’s identification, Dobbs said.

Following his arraignment, bail was set at $3 million for Velazquez, whose next court date is a Dec. 16 readiness conference.