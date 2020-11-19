Man pleads not guilty to murder in gang-related shooting in Bay Terraces

San Diego police at the scene of a shooting in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One of three men accused in a gang-related retaliation shooting in Bay Terraces pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.

John Orozco, 26, is accused along with Ethan Apan, 28, and Kevin Herrera, 26 in the slaying of 20-year-old Joaquin Ruiz.

San Diego police originally received a report on July 12, 2019, of a possible traffic accident, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs. Officers arrived to find Ruiz unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road, the lieutenant said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Eacret alleged that Orozco and his co-defendants targeted the victim in retaliation for the slaying of an allied gang member one week prior.

Though he declined to comment on which or how many of the defendants allegedly shot Ruiz, Eacret said the defendants drove alongside Ruiz’s vehicle and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

The prosecutor said police searched Orozco’s home in April and found several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Orozco was arrested Nov. 11 and the other two defendants were arrested on Tuesday. Police and prosecutors have not commented on how they connected the men to Ruiz’s killing.

Bail was set at $1 million for Orozco, whose next court date is a Dec. 22 readiness conference. County jail records indicate Apan and Herrera, who are both being held without bail, are slated to be arraigned Dec. 4, though the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the scheduling of their court dates.