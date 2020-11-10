Man pleads not guilty to murder in alleged crime spree

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A man accused of fatally shooting a Chula Vista resident in the back in San Ysidro, among a string of crimes he allegedly committed over the course of a week, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a half-dozen felony counts.

Cameron Leddy, 32, is accused of murdering 35-year-old Juan Gomez on Oct. 21, as well as stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint and leading police on a high-speed chase.

The crime spree began Oct. 18, when Leddy demanded an acquaintance’s motorcycle, then allegedly fired at the man, who was not struck by the gunfire and gave up his bike to the defendant, according to Deputy District Attorney Makenzie Harvey.

Three days later, Leddy was in the backseat of a car driven by Gomez when he shot the victim in the back, then kicked him out of the vehicle, the prosecutor alleged.

Gomez was found about 3:30 a.m. in the roadway near a stretch of railroad tracks in the 300 block of South Vista Avenue Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed his relationship, if any, to Leddy or a suspected motive for the slaying.

On Oct. 25, Leddy was seen leaving an apartment in the Nestor area, then led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in which he crashed his vehicle into an SUV, then tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured by officers, who found a loaded firearm in his waistband, Harvey alleged.

Harvey said the SUV flipped over in the collision with the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver escaped serious injury.

Leddy is being held in lieu of $3 million bail, and his next court date is a Dec. 9 readiness conference.