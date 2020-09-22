Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of 73-year-old disabled woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly attacked a 73-year-old disabled woman in downtown San Diego, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other felony charges.

Stanley Hinton, 31, is accused of attacking Nannette Altevers shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 near the corner of B Street and Fourth Avenue.

San Diego police said she suffered “significant trauma to her upper body” and underwent emergency surgery Additional details were not disclosed regarding the nature of the attack, and an update on the victim’s condition was unavailable.

In announcing Hinton’s arrest on Sept. 14, San Diego police referenced the alleged attack on Altevers, though he is also charged in a separate Sept. 11 assault on an unidentified senior citizen. Police have not stated what led them to identify him as a suspect.

A judge set bail at $1 million for Hinton, who faces 20 years in state prison if convicted of attempted murder, willful cruelty to an elder and attempted robbery, according to Deputy District Attorney Scott Pirrello.

He is due back in court Oct. 20 for a readiness conference.