CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 19-year-old accused of shooting a motorist during an apparent road-rage dispute at a Chula Vista intersection pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include attempted murder.

Gillio Calais Repetto, of Bonita, is accused in last Wednesday morning’s shooting, in which prosecutors allege he fired four shots at a man, striking the victim twice in the bicep and hand.

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, drove away while calling 911. After reporting the shooting, he pulled over and waited for paramedics, who took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

At Repetto’s arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Allen Brown alleged that Repetto and his co-defendant, the alleged driver, also took part in a similar road rage incident earlier this year in the Eastlake area, which left a victim stabbed multiple times.

Jail records do not indicate the driver, a 19-year-old woman who the prosecutor alleged stabbed the other victim eight or nine times, is in custody. Brown said she’s due to be arraigned on Monday.

In both incidents, prosecutors allege the woman drove a silver Huyndai, while Repetto was a passenger.

In this month’s incident, the drivers were apparently racing each other for some time before stopping at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, where the prosecutor said Repetto and the victim got into a fistfight.

At some point, Repetto reached for his waistband and said “words to the effect of ‘I’ll kill you,”‘ according to Brown. Later, Repetto got back into his co-defendant’s car and Brown said he allegedly opened fire while in the car, which sped off.

In the Eastlake incident, which Brown said occurred in February, Repetto and that victim also got out of the vehicles to fight and Repetto allegedly threatened to kill that man.

According to Brown, the woman attacked the victim from behind during the fight. Though the victim initially believed he’d only been hit by the woman, he later discovered he’d actually been stabbed multiple times, Brown said.

Neither victim was known to the defendants, Brown said.

At the conclusion of his arraignment, San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Walsh ordered Repetto held without bail.

