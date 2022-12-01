SAN DIEGO — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman had his first court appearance on Thursday.

San Diego Police said in a press release they arrested 27-year-old Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez Tuesday in Mira Mesa. Espinoza-Martinez faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape and dissuading a witness in respect of trying to make a police report.

Espinoza-Martinez pleaded not guilty in court. The judge requested Espinoza to not contact the victim and should stay away from her.

According to San Diego police, the attack happened last Friday at Summit Point Church on Rickert Road in Mira Mesa.

Police said Espinoza-Martinez asked a woman, who was alone at the church, to use the bathroom. The woman allowed, but police said after several minutes she asked Espinoza-Martinez to leave. Police said when Espinoza-Martinez exited the bathroom, he pulled the woman into a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the woman was able to fight Espinoza-Martinez off and run away to call police.

Police arrested Espinoza-Martinez four days later in Mira Mesa.

The court reported that Espinoza-Martinez has no criminal history. The deputy district attorney, Alex Willett, said his office will investigate Espinoza-Martinez’s past.

Willett requested Espinoza-Martinez’s bail increase from $100,000 to no bail. The judge granted provisionally until Espinoza-Martinez’s next court hearing. Espinoza-Martinez’s charges could carry a sentence of several years in prison.

“Assault one with the intent to commit rape the maximum exposure for that count is six years, count two is dissuading a witness. The maximum exposure there if he’s convicted of count one would be 8 months,” Willett said.

FOX 5 spoke with Summit Point Church, they said the woman is doing good and will decline any further comment out of respect for privacy.

Espinoza-Martinez has a bail review hearing in three court days, and which time a judge will address his bail amount and review facts of the case.