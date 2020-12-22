Man pleads not guilty in deadly Fallbrook hit-and-run

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a Fallbrook woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver’s vehicle near her home last week while she was on a daily walk with her husband.

VISTA (CNS) – A suspected unlicensed and intoxicated driver who allegedly struck and killed a Fallbrook woman while she was walking with her husband, then fled the scene and sold the involved vehicle, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Pascual Cristobal Pascual, 34, of Fallbrook, is accused in the Dec. 10 death of 60-year-old Symone Conley, who was struck by a pickup truck that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive and jumped a curb, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Conley died at the scene.

Following the deadly impact, the motorist pulled over and remained in the area for a short time before driving off, the CHP reported.

Deputy District Attorney David Uyar said Pascual purchased alcohol about 15 minutes prior to the deadly crash and purchased more alcohol during the weekend following the crash.

Pascual was arrested three days after Conley’s death, but not before he allegedly sold the vehicle involved in the crash.

“Not only has he demonstrated his willingness to flee and evade justice, but also to attempt to destroy evidence in the process,” Uyar said.

Investigators identified Pascual as the alleged hit-and-run driver based on physical evidence at the scene of the traffic fatality, statements from the victim’s husband and “numerous calls and leads,” CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

At his arraignment, San Diego Superior Court Judge Amalia L. Meza increased Pascual’s bail from $100,000 to $500,000, citing concerns regarding potential flight and public safety.

In addition to the manslaughter count, Pascual is charged with felony hit-and-run and DUI counts, as well as a misdemeanor count of being an unlicensed driver.