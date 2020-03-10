Man pleads guilty in South Bay crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who took part in a four-day South Bay crime spree that included shooting at a moving vehicle and trying to run down San Diego police officers during a pursuit pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and resisting arrest.

Alfonso Ayala Flores, 26, is slated to be sentenced to 19 years in state prison on April 15 after his plea to last fall's series of crimes, which culminated in Flores trying to run down officers who cornered him in an Imperial Beach cul-de-sac.

Prosecutors say the spree began Nov. 6, when Flores stole a Ford F-150 pickup at gunpoint at the Frontier Motel in San Ysidro.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Naoom alleged that on the following day, Flores shot at an occupied vehicle somewhere in the city, though it's unknown why he opened fire.

Two days later, he refused to yield when San Diego police spotted him driving the stolen Ford F-150 in the 1900 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro, Lt. Martha Sainz said.

The suspect, who had a female companion in the truck with him, fled west into Imperial Beach, where he wound up at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 1100 block of Zurich Drive.

As officers got out of their cars and shouted at him to halt, Flores made a U-turn and accelerated toward them, prompting one of the officers to open fire, police and prosecutors said. At least one round struck the stolen truck, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Naoom alleged that Flores struck the patrol car with the pickup as he sped away, with police again in pursuit. The subsequent chase ended in the 1200 block of Holly Avenue, where the fleeing man pulled over, jumped out and ran off along with the woman, according to Sainz.

The woman was later questioned and released by police, but Flores was able to get away until his arrest a day later.

Along with his pleas to the crime spree charges, Flores also pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree burglary for an unrelated case stemming from last April.

