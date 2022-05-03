VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who fatally struck a 75-year-old bicyclist in Solana Beach last year while driving drunk, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Lucas Beau Morgans, 22, faces up to 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced later this year for the June 22, 2021, death of Allen Hunter II.

In addition to manslaughter, Morgans also pleaded guilty to hit-and- run causing death and DUI counts.

Hunter was struck from behind around 10:30 a.m. while riding on Highway 101, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he died that evening.

Morgans, who prosecutors allege had a blood-alcohol-content of .169% about 90 minutes after the crash, was arrested later that day. Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.