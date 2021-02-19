Man pleads guilty in attacks on 2 elderly women downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who attacked two elderly women in downtown San Diego last year pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder and elder abuse.

Stanley Hinton, 31, faces an 11-year prison sentence for the Sept. 11 attacks on the women, who were 73 and 71 years old at the time.

Hinton pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a great bodily injury allegation for the attack on the older victim, who was targeted shortly after 10 p.m. near the corner of B Street and Fourth Avenue. San Diego police said then that she suffered “significant trauma to her upper body” and underwent emergency surgery for her injuries.

Hinton pleaded guilty to elder abuse in connection with the other victim, though details regarding that crime have not been disclosed by police or prosecutors.

A March 23 sentencing date is scheduled for Hinton, who was arrested three days after the attacks in the downtown area.

