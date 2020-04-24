Man opens fire into car in 7-Eleven parking lot, no injuries, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A gunman opened fire on three people sitting inside a car in a Normal Heights 7-Eleven parking lot Friday morning, but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Hawley Boulevard and Adams Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Two adults and one teenager were sitting in a BMW sedan when a man approached the passenger side of the car, pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, Botkin said.

One of the bullets hit the right rear passenger-side door of the car and another hit the window above that door, but no one in the car was injured, the sergeant said.

The gunman took off on foot in an unknown direction and remains at large, Botkin said.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Detectives with SDPD’s mid-city division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.