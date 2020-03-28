Man on probation suspected in 7-Eleven holdup

A probationer is back in custody on suspicion of robbing a Point Loma Heights convenience store while brandishing a BB pistol resembling a semiautomatic handgun, authorities reported Friday. Photo by San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A probationer is back in custody on suspicion of robbing a Point Loma Heights convenience store while brandishing a BB pistol resembling a semiautomatic handgun, authorities reported Friday.

Aaron Thomas McKenzie, 27, allegedly confronted a clerk at the 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of Adrian Street shortly before 5 a.m. last Friday, displayed the pellet gun and stole more than $200 from the business, according to San Diego police.

Officers took McKenzie into custody in the 2300 block of Etiwanda Street in Ocean Beach early Thursday afternoon, Lt. Julie Epperson said.

“Detectives searched his car, and the gun used in the robbery was recovered,” the lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear what led detectives to identify McKenzie as the suspected perpetrator in the case. He was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for April 6.