Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — An altercation outside a Bankers Hill convenience store Tuesday left a man with a severed pinky, San Diego Police Department announced.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 31-year-old man standing outside of a 7-Eleven store near Spruce Street on Fifth Avenue was approached by a pair of men in their 30’s, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

For reasons unknown at this time, the men started fighting outside the store. At some point during the tussle, a knife was used on the 31-year-old victim, leaving him with a severed pinky finger, Buttle said.

The two other men were initially detained, but eventually released after police reviewed surveillance video from the 7-Eleven, SDPD said. Officials did not elaborate why exactly the two men were released from police custody.

The man with the severed pinky was taken to a nearby hospital, his injury is not expected to be life threatening.

SDPD Central Division detectives will be investigating the incident, Buttle said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact SDPD at 619-744-9500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.