SAN DIEGO – A pursuit that began in Gaslamp Quarter ended with officers being led on a foot chase through San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood, officials with the San Diego Police Department said.

Around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Market Street, officers attempted to pull over a man driving a white Toyota Camry for a moving violation, according to police. The man then took off from the scene before eventually crashing his vehicle into another car near 40th Street and Alpha Avenue.

At that time, the man jumped out of his Camry and ran from officers, authorities said. The foot chase ended at 3:33 p.m.

The identity of the suspect, who is in police custody, has not been released by SDPD.

The matter remains under investigation.