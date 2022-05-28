SAN DIEGO – Officers with the San Diego Police Department were led on a chase that started in Ocean Beach and traveled into downtown San Diego late Saturday afternoon.

Police officials say that the incident started in the 2500 block of Bacon Street around 4:50 p.m. and ended at 5:12 p.m. when officers deployed spike strips on southbound Interstate 5 near the exit for Main Street. The driver was promptly taken into custody by officers on scene.

The car was driven by an unidentified 35-year-old man who police say was wanted for domestic violence.

All lanes of traffic on I-5 southbound are now open. No injuries have been reported from this incident.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego Police Department.