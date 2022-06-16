A man suspected in a shooting on June 1, 2022, is wanted by authorities. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a shooting earlier this month in the Lemon Grove neighborhood, the county sheriff’s department said.

The shooting happened on June 1 around 7:45 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue, Sgt. Noah Zarnow stated in a press release Thursday. Deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspected shooter was seen running away from the location and getting on an Orange Line San Diego Trolley, where he then got off at the Encanto/62nd Street trolley stop, per the sheriff’s official.

Authorities describe the individual as a Black man with long hair in cornrows and a medium build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black athletic shoes.

If anyone knows this man or has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation at (619) 596-1466.