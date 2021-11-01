Man hit, killed while fixing trailer on Otay Mesa roadway identified

The truck of a man hit and killed on SR-905 in San Ysidro Saturday, Oct. 30, which came to a rest on the barrier after getting hit by a passing driver. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The man who died after being hit by a car on State Route 905 while trying to fix the trailer of a small fishing boat being towed by a pickup has been identified, officials said Monday.

Timothy McGregor, 78, of San Diego, was the passenger of the Chevy truck towing the boat when the hitch became detached around 6:45 a.m. Saturday on westbound SR-905 just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Department of the Medical Examiner. McGregor was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“A Chevy truck towing a small fishing boat had broken down and was partially blocking the slow lane of traffic,” California Highway Patrol Officer Sal Castro said over the weekend. “A passenger from inside the Chevy exited the vehicle and was attempting to fix the issue.

“The driver of a Honda CRV approaching the stopped vehicle failed to observe it blocking the lane and the front of the Honda struck the rear of the fishing boat/trailer,” he added. “This impact pushed the boat/trailer into the passenger, causing fatal injuries.”

The Honda continued forward and struck the rear of the Chevy, Castro said.

The two right lanes of westbound SR-905 were closed for four hours while officers investigated the collision. The fast lane remained open and traffic was not affected, the officer said.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Castro said. It was not immediately known if fog had reduced visibility on the roadway, and factored into the crash.

No other information was released. The CHP was investigating the accident.

