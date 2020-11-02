Man killed while crossing street

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) – A 53-year-old Fallbrook man was fatally struck by a car while attempting to cross a street in Fallbrook, authorities reported Monday.

A 58-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on South Mission Road about 12:15 a.m. Sunday when the victim ran westbound across the northbound lanes near Peppertree Lane and was struck by the sedan, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The pedestrian was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Latulippe said.