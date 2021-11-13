Man killed, teen wounded in shooting outside South Bay bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed and a teenager wounded when a brawl outside a South Bay bar led to a shooting early Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot for On the Rocks Cocktail Bar, on E Street near Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 5, according to Chula Vista Police Department. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, CVPD Lt. Jason Deaner wrote in a news release, but some kind of physical fight started outside around the time of last call.

Someone in the brawl pulled out a handgun and started shooting, hitting a 41-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Deaner. The shooter took off as police and paramedics arrived.

The man in his 40s, identified as Richard Bernal, was given CPR at the scene and then rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said. The 17-year-old was also hospitalized and remained in treatment Saturday. His identity was not released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he was with the group outside the bar in the first place.

“The reason for the fight and the involvement of both victims in the fight is still being determined,” Deaner wrote.

Officers could be seen in video from OnScene.TV combing the parking lot for evidence, marking shell casings on the ground and interviewing potential witnesses. Deaner’s release did not provide a detailed description of the gunman.

Authorities asked anyone who might have seen the brawl to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-847, where callers can remain anonymous.