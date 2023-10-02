VISTA, Calif. — Authorities on Monday were investigating a homicide in Vista that left a man dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call about a fight near North Santa Fe and East California avenues, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. When deputies arrived, they found a man with trauma to his upper body.

Paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities were not yet able to provide a description of the assailant.

Deputies were assisting residents who needed to leave the investigation area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.