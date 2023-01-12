A man was killed early Tuesday and two teens were injured in a triple shooting in the Lincoln Park area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man who was shot to death at a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this week has been identified, authorities said.

Keijuan Franklin, 20, was identified as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. when police received a call about a shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of Nogal Street, the SDPD official said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found three people in the garage wounded from gunfire: a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest; a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her arm and abdomen; and a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot to his leg.

Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene while the two teens were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The two teens were identified, but their names will not be released.

Sharki said the shooter was last seen running from the location of the shooting wearing dark clothing.

Police believe there may be a possible relationship between the shooter and the victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.