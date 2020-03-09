Man killed in suspected DUI crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Monday identified a 23-year-old man who died over the weekend in a suspected DUI-related single-vehicle freeway crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eddy Lopez of Chula Vista lost control of the black Nissan Sentra he was driving at high speed on southbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car veered off the right-hand side of the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its roof on Via de San Ysidro, CHP Officer Sal Castro said.

Lopez died at the scene of the accident.

Medics took a 22-year-old San Diego man who had been riding in the vehicle to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Intoxication was believed to have been a factor in the crash, Castro said.