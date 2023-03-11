SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old man killed in a stabbing near a San Ysidro gas station was identified Saturday, authorities said.

Manuel Omar Rico Arellano, of Mexico, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

The incident occurred early Wednesday at a gas station located in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, when officers found Arellano with at least one stab wound to his upper body, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where the medical staff pronounced him dead.

Detectives say Arellano was with a group of people at a vacant building before he was apparently stabbed without provocation. That’s when he walked over to the gas station and was found by concerned citizens.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing was arrested at the San Ysidro Point of Entry pedestrian gate, Sharki said. He was identified as Hector Alcantara, who police say likely entered Mexico shortly after the stabbing.

Alcantara was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of one count of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.