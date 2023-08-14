SAN DIEGO — The victim in a deadly stabbing at an East Village apartment complex on Wednesday has been identified by authorities.

Andrew Phillip Holland, a 38-year-old resident of San Diego, was named by San Diego police as the victim in the stabbing. At this stage in the investigation, authorities do not know the exact relationship between Holland and the suspect.

SDPD was first alerted to the incident in the 600 block of 14th Street after receiving a call from an individual reporting that he discovered his roommate deceased, Lt. Steve Shebloski with the SDPD Homicide Unit said.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers from the Central Division were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, SDPD said they found Holland suffering from multiple stab wounds to his head and upper body.

Paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but Shebloski said it became “readily apparent” that his injuries were catastrophic and he was later pronounced dead.

As officers began cordoning off the crime scene, law enforcement was then flagged down by a woman from her window in the apartment complex. By passing notes to officers on the street below, she informed them her boyfriend appeared to be acting strange and violent.

At that time, officers decided to conduct a welfare check on the woman and located her boyfriend inside the apartment. According to Shebloski, he appeared to have blood on his person, as well as minor injuries that were consistent with being in a physical confrontation.

The boyfriend, later identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Logan, was detained at the scene on suspicion of domestic violence. On Thursday, police announced that Logan was arrested in connection with the case and was booked into San Diego County Jail.

Logan could face charges relating to murder and false imprisonment, according to SDPD.

While the events that led up to the attack remain under investigation, preliminary findings indicate that the victim appeared to be at home when the suspect entered his apartment through and unlocked or open front door and attacked him, SDPD said.

At this stage, police believe the attack to be random and unprovoked.

Law enforcement also believes that there were at least two female residents in the apartment who reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description acting suspiciously. In one of the cases, SDPD alleges he physically assaulted the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.