SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man died Tuesday night after being found at a Spring Valley intersection with multiple gunshot wounds, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive, a press release from the department said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 32-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his chest. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit and there is no information or description of a suspect available at this time, according to the news release.

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who was killed, but officials are withholding the name at this time for investigative reasons, the department said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 for after hours calls. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.