Man killed in Spring Valley shooting identified

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, stands outside of an apartment in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue in Spring Valley, Calif. (Photo via OnScene.TV)

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A 25-year-old man who was shot to death inside an apartment in Spring Valley on Friday was identified Sunday as Jordan Amon Farmer, the sheriff’s department said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Sunday and said the preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was homicide.

Farmer lived at the Spring Valley apartment he was found shot in.

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting, Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

“When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment,” Seiver said. “Deputies provided life-saving measures until relieved by fire department personnel.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said. The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 8580-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 8880-580-8477.

