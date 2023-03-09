CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the killing of a man Monday in the Chula Vista area, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:38 p.m. in the 2700 block of Faivre Street, where officers found a man with traumatic injuries, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Marco Cordero, of Chula Vista, received lifesaving measures from first responders but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Law enforcement received witness statements about the suspects, which officers determined to be Yeshua Valenzuela, 18, and Joseph Valenzuela, 22, both of Chula Vista, Molina confirmed. They were both located near the scene and arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspects were also taken to the hospital due to serious injuries.

Yeshua was booked into San Diego County Jail while Joseph remains under guard as he receives medical treatment, per authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.