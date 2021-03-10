Man killed in shooting outside liquor store identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 56-year-old man killed in a shooting that wounded three other people late last month outside a Mountain View liquor store.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 outside Jerry’s Market on South 45th Street near Logan Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers responded to the scene and found three men injured, including 56-year-old Roshawn Tate, who had suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body, Brown said. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their lower bodies and were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

The fourth victim, a 45-year-old woman, was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper body, Brown said.

No suspect description has been disclosed.

“Detectives learned that all the victims had been gathered in the parking lot of the convenience market when they heard several rounds of gunfire and were struck,” Brown said. “This investigation is ongoing and detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and evidence.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.