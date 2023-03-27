SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Monday after a shooting in the Grantville area.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man was shot around 5:50 a.m. outside some Kaiser Permanente office buildings near Fairmount Avenue and San Diego Mission Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, Lt. Steve Shebloski told FOX 5.

Officers rendered first aid on the man until medics arrived. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police.

The Kaiser buildings, which are administrative offices that do no see any medical patients, were closed at the time the of the shooting.

A large portion of the parking lot was closed off and a heavy police presence was on scene as authorities investigated the area.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no present danger to the surrounding community, Shebloski noted.

The incident was under investigation by SDPD’s Homicide Unit and the only potential suspect information available was that a light silver or white-colored vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot shortly after the shooting.

Police were expected to be on scene for several hours as detectives gather evidence and check the area for possible witnesses or surveillance footage of the shooting.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.