SAN DIEGO — A man was found dead Tuesday after reports of gunshots in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.

San Diego police received a call around 9:16 p.m. about a shooting at 62nd Street and Atkins Avenue, located near the 62nd Street light rail station, a SDPD official told FOX 5.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man face down and began to administer CPR on the victim who later died, according to police.

Police are looking for a shooter but no description was made available.

