Man killed in shooting at bar near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at a bar in Miramar early Saturday morning and later died from his wounds at the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Off Base Bar on Miramar Road, just north of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

Few details were immediately available about what led up to the shooting, but when officers and paramedics arrived the man was rushed to the hospital, authorities said. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning.

The gunman escaped before officers could arrive, and a detailed description of the shooter was not immediately released. Officers could be seen in video from OnScene TV interviewing potential witnesses in the parking lot, and investigators were also looking into whether the shooter was captured on surveillance video.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation and will release updates at a later time, the watch commander said.