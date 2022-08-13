SAN DIEGO — Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive, officials said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a complex on Logan Avenue near 49th Street, just east of Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

After callers reported gunfire in the area, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the complex. Officers gave the man CPR until San Diego firefighters arrived to take over, eventually rushing the man to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the medical center a short time later, police said. The victim has been identified, but authorities are not yet releasing his name publicly, saying only that he was 27 years old.

Several cars and buildings were hit in an apparent spray of gunfire, authorities added, but no one else was hurt.

“At this time, there is very little information about what circumstances led up to the shooting,” SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki wrote. “There is no suspect information to be released at this time. Detectives are working to gather evidence and interview any witnesses.”

Police asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.