Man killed in shooting after argument at South Bay home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot following a noisy argument at a South Bay home Friday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department, who were called out to a house on Agua Tibia Avenue near L Street, west of Interstate 805.

Officers found a man, identified as 54-year-old Alberto Marquez, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police tried to save Marquez’s life and paramedics eventually took him to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead at the medical center, CVPD said.

Investigators learned that there had been a loud argument among several people, including Marquez, inside the home before witnesses heard gunshots, according to police. A potential suspect left the area in a dark-colored sedan, but a detailed description was not made available.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing,” CVPD said in a news release. “The Chula Vista Police Department is asking anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the San Diego County Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.