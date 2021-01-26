Man killed in Sherman Heights shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Police identified a 32-year-old man Tuesday who died after a shooting in the Sherman Heights neighborhood last week.

San Diego police officers got a call about gunshots near 400 24th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. When officers got there, they found several cartridge casings and blood in the street.

The victim, Juan Ledesma of San Diego, was dropped off at Sharp Coronado Hospital with a bullet wound, according to police. He was taken to a trauma center before he died from his injuries on Jan. 23, authorities said.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting, which officers said appears to be gang-related. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.