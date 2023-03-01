SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A man who was killed during a head-on collision in North County last week has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Juan Camacho, a 53-year-old Ontario resident, was driving his Lincoln sedan southbound on South Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos on Feb. 23 when another vehicle travelling northbound crossed the center divide and collided head-on with his vehicle.

Officials say responding paramedics provided lifesaving measures while transporting him to the Palomar Medical Center. However, Camacho’s death was pronounced upon arrival.

His cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s office, was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.