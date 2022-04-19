ESCONDIDO, Calif. – The man who was killed after getting trapped inside a North County car wash was identified Tuesday, according to county medical officials.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 56-year-old Rene Tactay Jaime, of Las Vegas, as the victim. Jaime was inside of the self-operated Escondido car wash on Friday, April 15, when he exited his vehicle and became wedged between his vehicle and the mechanic.

Over the weekend, police officials said that an alarm inside the car wash had been going off for as long as 30 minutes but the man wasn’t discovered until another customer drove in and found him unresponsive.

Jaime was then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man had apparently told family members before leaving his home that he was heading to the store and the car wash, the medical examiner’s office says.