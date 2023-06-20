Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Liberty Station on Saturday, June 17. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man who died in a shooting in Liberty Station over the weekend during a Juneteenth celebration has been identified, authorities said.

Jonathan Shields-Pullum, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 6:47 p.m. at NTC park at 2455 Cushing Road, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a large group of event attendees running from the area, Sharki said. A man was also found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

Police learned another victim had been shot. According to Sharki, the 20-year-old man left the scene in a vehicle a short distance away before first responders were able to bring him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the shooting is still under investigation, detectives found out the two victims were in attendance of the Juneteenth celebration when a physical fight broke out within the crowd near the end of the event.

“Moments after the fight, a suspect took out a handgun and shot both victims before fleeing the scene. It is still being determined if the victims were participants in the fight, were targeted by the suspect for an unknown reason or were innocent bystanders who were struck by gunfire,” Sharki said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, related to the fight that occurred.

The suspect in this case is described as a man in his mid 20s wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.