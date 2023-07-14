Police are searching for a man suspected of a deadly stabbing at a La Mesa trolley station. (La Mesa Police Department)

LA MESA, Calif. — A man was killed Thursday after a stabbing at a trolley station, La Mesa police said.

According to LMPD, police received a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. reporting a man down at the 70th Street Trolley station at 7255 Alvarado Road.

A Metropolitan Transit System employee began CPR on the suspect until police officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, LMPD Public Information Officer Katherine Lynch said in a news release.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, had suffered an apparent stab wound to his chest and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During their initial investigation, investigators learned that the victim and another man got into an altercation at the trolley station that led to the stabbing, Lynch said.

Police released the following picture of the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his late 20s to early 30s.

Suspect in a deadly stabbing at a La Mesa trolley station. (La Mesa Police Department)

The suspect left the scene on foot, walking westbound on Alvarado Road following the altercation, according to LMPD.

The circumstanced that led to the incident and the relationship between the two men is not yet known, but investigators do not believe it was a random act of violence, Lynch said.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was closed for several hours in the surrounding area as detectives investigated the stabbing, but traffic has since been reopened.

Police urged anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and to not approach the man. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to contact La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-570-8477.