Man killed in head-on crash in East County

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) – A 50-year-old man driving the wrong way on a street in Santee was killed Friday evening in a head-on crash with a pickup truck.

The victim was driving a blue 2003 Acura sedan the wrong way on Mission Gorge Road, near Cottonwood Avenue, about 6 p.m. when a white 1984 Toyota pickup truck driven by a 59-year-old man, crested a hill and crashed into the Acura, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The Acura driver was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including multiple facial fractures, Heims said.

The name of the man who died was not disclosed.