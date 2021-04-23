Man killed in Gaslamp shooting was ACE parking employee, company says

SAN DIEGO — The man killed in a pair of shootings that wounded four other people downtown late Thursday worked as an ACE parking employee in the area, the company said in a statement Friday.

The shooting that killed the 28-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was the first of two attacks by the same shooter, authorities say. He was shot after the gunman started some kind of argument with him near the corner of Fifth Avenue and J Street, according to police.

Officers and then paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

“Our ACE Parking family is deeply saddened about the incident that occurred last night in the Gaslamp. Our condolences go out to the victim, a beloved ACE employee, and his family,” said Keith B. Jones, the company’s owner. “We are working hand-in-hand with the San Diego Police Department to support the ongoing investigation. We are also in the process of establishing a GoFundMe page to support the victim and his family.”

After shooting the first man, investigators suspect the same gunman of heading north on Fifth Avenue, confronting a group of men there and opening fire again. Four people were wounded.

A 68-year-old man who was shot in his torso, a 28-year-old man who was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old man who was shot in his upper body were all taken to the hospital. A 28-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his arm.

The 32-year-old suspected gunman was also hurt after a group of witnesses chased him down and tried to hold him until officers arrived, who then used a Taser as the man continued to fight off arrest, officers said. He was eventually taken into custody and hospitalized.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting, but a detective told reporters the man had reportedly been “bumping into people” and “trying to pick a fight” in the moments leading up to the shootings.