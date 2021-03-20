Man killed in freeway shooting, shutting down stretch of I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed Saturday in a shooting on Interstate 805 in the Chollas View neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred along southbound I-805 north of Imperial Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets, wounding two of the three people inside, CHP spokesman Salvador Castro said.

The two wounded victims were taken to a hospital, where one victim died, Castro said. The other was treated for an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information on the victims or the suspect was immediately available.

Southbound I-805 between state Route 94 and Imperial Avenue were shut down for an investigation, Castro said, and remained closed into the morning.

A bullet hole through the window of a car targeted by gunfire on I-805 early March 20. One man was killed and another wounded. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the shooting was asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit during business hours at 858-650-3600.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.