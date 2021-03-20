Man killed in freeway shooting, shutting down stretch of I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed Saturday in a shooting on Interstate 805 in the Chollas View neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting occurred along southbound I-805 north of Imperial Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets, wounding two of the three people inside, CHP spokesman Salvador Castro said.
The two wounded victims were taken to a hospital, where one victim died, Castro said. The other was treated for an injury not considered to be life-threatening.
No further information on the victims or the suspect was immediately available.
Southbound I-805 between state Route 94 and Imperial Avenue were shut down for an investigation, Castro said, and remained closed into the morning.
Anyone who witnessed or has information on the shooting was asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit during business hours at 858-650-3600.
