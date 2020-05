SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person was killed Sunday morning during a single- vehicle, fiery traffic crash on the Martin Luther King Jr. (94) Freeway in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the westbound freeway at 28th Street occurred a little after 4:35 a.m., where there was a report of a man inside a vehicle on fire, the CHP reported.

It was not known whether the person was pronounced dead at the scene or at an area hospital.