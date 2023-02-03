SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed last month in a fiery crash in Murphy Canyon, near Tierrasanta, has been identified by authorities.

Aiden Arce, 19, was driving a Mercedes sedan southbound on Santo Road in San Diego on Jan. 25 when, for reasons unknown, he struck a concrete median and then proceeded to strike a tree, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The crash was reported to authorities around 4:30 a.m. when a passerby found the vehicle and tree engulfed in flames.

Responding fire personnel extinguished the fire and then confirmed Arce’s death at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s report. The cause of the man’s death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved, authorities said.